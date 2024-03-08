In August of last year, the Bates family created the Find Your Path Mission.

This organization provides a place where abandoned children can live in a safe orphanage and attend school, helping them build a better future. It is located in Quintana Roo near Cancún, Mexico.

The Bates family lived in Utah before they created the organization. Karen Bates’ family is originally from Mexico. The Bates family has had the opportunity to visit Mexico for several years now. During their visits, they were able to serve at different orphanages. This fueled their passion to create Find Your Path Mission.

Since organizing Find Your Path Mission, several individuals have dedicated their time and skills to help run this cause. One of these individuals is Ezrie Thacker, who is majoring in interdisciplinary studies at BYU-Idaho. Thacker volunteers as one of the board members of the organization. She is also in charge of organizing and running fundraisers in the area of Utah and Idaho.

“Our mission for the Find Your Path Mission is to create a safe and loving and learning home for underprivileged children in the Mexico area,” Thacker said. “It will provide more of an orphanage, learning center and training camp. We will provide a home in little family units, as well as a ropes course to build leadership responsibilities and a school for learning.”

As for events coming up in the summer, there will be a couple of ropes course activities in Utah and a dance for Cinco de Mayo to raise funds for the organization.

“I’m just willing to reach out to people whether it is with our organization or not, there are a lot of non-profits out there, as well as people in need of help,” Thacker said. “Being aware and being able to donate or attend anything that helps other people is what we really want to encourage.”

The donated funds go directly to building the orphanage and anything else the organization needs.

“We’re working on a plan for people to start their own fundraisers for our non-profit anywhere in the world, ” Thacker said. “So if they’re willing to help out, we’d love to take them.”

They are using different social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to promote awareness.

BYU-I students can help this organization by volunteering their time to help build homes and schools and participate in activities for children affected by difficult circumstances.

For more information visit, Find Your Path Mission website.