BYU-I students and faculty receive Idaho Press Club awards for journalism

The Idaho Press Club is dedicated to preserving journalism throughout Idaho. In part, this mission is met by holding annual press competitions for students and community members. Among the 2020 IPC winners were six talented students and a professor from BYU-Idaho.

Winners for student entries were ranked in the following submission categories: General Excellence, General News Story, Page Design, Column Writing, Watchdog/Investigative, Serious Feature, Light Feature, Sports News Report, Photography, Graphics, TV or Audio and TV or Radio.

Jens Huber, former Scroll reporter and senior studying financial economics, placed first in the student General News Story category for his article titled “Kiss and sell: reports of students intentionally contracting COVID-19 to sell plasma.”

“This story was a big trend that caught national attention after the school emailed everyone warning them NOT to intentionally contract COVID,” Huber said. “For many who sell plasma, it is a huge source of important income. This creates some sort of disturbing vampiric relationship between the need to sell your own blood, contracting COVID and getting paid for it. I think that’s what makes stories interesting — adding the context that allows us to see larger narratives in a localized spotlight.”

Merritt Jones, former Scroll editor-in-chief and senior studying communication, placed third in the student Photography section for the images with her article titled “The buzz behind Ward Hick’s bees.”

Jones gave the following tips for taking good photos:

“— Be curious about everything. You and your camera will find the coolest images this way.

— Never be afraid to ask strangers to show you around. That’s literally what I did here, and he was more than happy to take the time to share with me.

— Ask a lot of questions. You’ll find the coolest angles just from asking someone how things work.”

Despite her skill in photography, Jones has developed a more refined perspective on her career path regarding journalism.

“I personally no longer want to pursue journalism anymore,” Jones said. “So winning this award made me feel like my time as a student journalist didn’t go to waste.”

Grace Wride, current editor-in-chief and senior studying communication, was recognized by IPC in the Column Writing section for her entry titled “Rejection, pancakes and RBG.” This entry was a combination of three stories Wride has covered through her time reporting for Scroll.

“It was fun seeing my name on the list,” Wride said. “I love writing columns because I can take from my own life. I just reflect on the past experiences and write what I learned.”

Seth Harper and Peter Lopez, BYU-I alumni and winners in the IPC competition, placed first in Serious Feature for their collaborative article “Students share stories of racism at BYU-Idaho: ‘This is a huge problem.‘”

Brandon Isle and Alec Pope a senior studying communication were also recognized for their journalist contributions in the general Audio category. They were recognized for various audio coverages done through KBYI 94.3 FM, BYU-I’s radio station.

Isle, a communication professor at BYU-I, was recognized for his journalist work in three separate categories. He won first place in the General News Report category for his coverage on “Chad Daybell’s First Court Appearance,” first place in the Light Feature category for his story “Karole Honas Retires,” and third place in the Interview category for his podcast work titled “Jenny Oaks Baker New Christmas Album Interview.”

Pope won first place in the Spot News audio coverage of “Investigators Search Chad Daybell’s Home.”

Scroll extends a warm congratulations to all of the hard-working writers and reporters for their outstanding efforts to deliver timely, accurate and relevant news about the world around them to the community.

The extensive list of the 2020 IPC winners can be found here.