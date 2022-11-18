Home News BYU-I students connect with Rexburg community through an early Christmas celebration
BYU-I students connect with Rexburg community through an early Christmas celebration

By Isabelle Justice
“Twas The Month Before Christmas” was an event funded by the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Nov. 12. BYU-I students Alli Plummer and Sydney Brustad teamed up with the City of Rexburg to bring Christmas early for residents.

The event brought vendors, music, food and genuine neighborly connections together. Plummer, a senior studying communication, helped organize and run the event for her senior project.

“I interned with the (Rexburg) Chamber last Winter semester … as my internship was coming to a close, I said to them that I was looking for a senior project,” Plummer said. “Janalyn Holt, who is the CEO of the Chamber, brought this idea of ‘T’was the Month Before Christmas’ to me. … I started this project in August.”

Brustad, a senior studying communication, is the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s communication intern. Brustad had heavy involvement in the project and handled all the printing, order placements, and making sure the event ran smoothly.

“Because it was the first time we have ever done something like this, there was a lot of collaboration,” Plummer said. “My responsibilities included putting together the imagery, the marketing (and) posters … all designs that I put together.”

One highlight of the night was the performance of Rexburg vocalist, Diana Grover.

The local’s favorite experience of the night was when Santa visited.

“Santa was there from 4-8 p.m., and it was really fun to see all the kids,” Plummer said. “That’s when we saw the most people … it was so funny watching so many of (the kids) seeing Santa and getting so nervous and excited.”

“‘Twas The Month Before Christmas” was a success in Plummer’s eyes and brought the community together in ways she didn’t expect.

“Ace Hardware and Weedman helped us physically move stuff and get things set up,” Plummer said. “Ace Hardware stayed after and helped us clean things out. Everyone was great. I really loved the variety that people brought and the vendors did a great job.”

Isabelle Justice
