On Thursday, the International Studies Society and the Political Science Society joined together to host an Indian Cultural Night to teach students about the culture of India.

They invited two guest speakers to share their customs and experiences while living in India.

One of the guest speakers included Dr. Devan Barker, a history, geography and political science professor. He spread awareness to students concerning India’s political and social aspects, the people and the beauty behind its culture.

The second guest speaker was Shyam Kumar, originally from India, who is a student at BYU-Idaho and the founder of LifeSpark International. He shared his life in India with a slideshow presentation that highlighted the different types of food, festivals, the architecture of buildings and temples and music.

“I think it’s beautiful the way you take time to actually under

stand what people’s cultures are and how different we are and just how we can still come together and make a difference in the world,” said Brookelynn Green, the current president of International Studies Society.

Outside of Cultural Night, the International Studies Society meets every semester and hosts various activities that focus on majors which include informational modules in economics and business, the geographic information system and international policy.

On March 28, two guest speakers who have worked with the UN will share their experiences about the UN and graduate school in room 476 of the Joseph Fielding Smith Building.

“God created all of us very differently, for a reason,” Green said. “And culture is something that allows us to learn about each other and to become more Christ-like through learning and adapting to those around us.”

For more information, visit I-Belong.