With many weddings, group events and senior projects that occur in Rexburg, “BYU-I do” seems to be the perfect place for an aspiring event planner like Hailey Hamm.

Hamm developed a passion for event planning through her experiences planning weddings and with her family. She was also inspired by her mother’s example. Her mother, who pursued event planning as both a personal hobby and a professional career, organized numerous enjoyable trips for different families, igniting Hamm’s enthusiasm for event planning.

Before enrolling at BYU-Idaho in 2021, Hamm gained extensive knowledge in various subjects and aspired to pursue a career in event planning. However, she faced challenges in finding courses and a major related to event planning or management. Consequently, she chose business management, believing it would equip her for her desired career path.

Though Hamm found her business classes engaging, she felt disconnected with her chosen major in business management. Encouraged by a peer, Hamm began exploring alternative majors that were more aligned with her interests. She consulted numerous advisors, fellow students and professors in her quest to find the most suitable major.

“I did a lot of searching,” said Hamm. “Then this one random advisor, I could give him a big hug if I knew him, but he was like, ‘there’s this really cool catering and events emphasis in Interdisciplinary Studies,’ and I knew when he said that, that’s what I wanted to do.”

Hamm changed her major to interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in catering and events, and she’s been happy ever since.

Hamm and others in the catering and events emphasis were responsible for providing the food for this year’s fashion show that took place Saturday. The fashion shows’ purpose was to highlight the accomplishments of the students in the fashion and design programs at BYU-I. The food was in line with the theme, Nordic Nights, and included Swedish Meatballs and other Scandinavian food. With her extensive background in event planning, Hamm guides young couples preparing for marriage.

Her foremost advice emphasizes the importance of communication with one’s partner about their desires for the wedding. She recommends simplifying the planning process wherever possible.

“It doesn’t have to be extravagant and expensive to be special,” Hamm said. “As far as saving money goes, I see people waste a lot of money on decorations. I would recommend finding a venue that has decorations.”

Hamm suggests an additional way young couples can save money on their wedding expenses.

“Cutting back on flowers is also a big deal. Flowers are really expensive and so getting flowers on the less pricey side will save a lot of money.”

Hamm gives a last piece of advice about how to plan for an amazing wedding experience.

“If you are going to spend a lot of money on something, spend it on photography, spend it on videos because those will last the longest.”