Country dancing is held weekly on Wednesdays from 8-11 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, 220 Grand Ballroom. Dancing costs $5 for general admission and $3 with an I-Card. Students can come early for dance instructions from 7-8 p.m.

There are about 20 staff members and volunteers who help students ‘kick up the dust.’

People can participate in various swing dancing styles including progressive, triple step and Cowboy Cha Cha.

“I have enjoyed just watching our friends come each week and seeing their improvement throughout this semester,” said Beth Hodgson, country swing manager. “I have an excitement for dancing and (students’) excitement increases my excitement and makes me want to become a better teacher and dancer.”

The dance instructors schedule who is going to teach each week and what type of dance participants will learn. Each instructor has a different specialty and all come together to plan accordingly.

“But, you know, country, nobody cares what you’re looking like out there on the floor,” said Joe Fuhriman, country dance manager. “You know, it’s all super relaxed. It’s just a nice place to come have fun.”

Participants may bring a date, come with friends or make new ones while dancing.

“I’ve met a bunch of people who have said ‘I’ve got two left feet. I can’t dance,'” said Dustin Sharp, a volunteer dance instructor. “In my opinion, everyone can dance! That’s why I like country swing because it’s a good entry-level, you don’t even need to count anything.”

