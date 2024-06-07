BYU-Idaho students had a different opinions on the conviction of former President Donald Trump and the impact it would have on the upcoming election.

On May 30, Trump became the country’s first former president to be convicted of a felony.

Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts that he faced in connection with falsifying business documents in a payment to a former sex worker during the late days of the 2016 presidential election.

This conviction will not rule Trump ineligible to run in the upcoming presidential election. The maximum sentence for conviction of falsifying business documents is four years in prison, though sentences are usually shorter, consisting of fines and penalties.

Scroll interviewed 12 random students on campus to find out their opinions. Six students were supportive of Trump, four were against him and two were neutral.

“With President Trump, I feel like there will be a lot more jobs coming forth again,” said Jacob Klein. “The economy will restructure again and gas prices and stuff like that will go down.”

Another student, Kaitlyn Harmer, expressed her feelings about the former president.

“I’m really excited for the election because I feel like even though Trump has been known for a lot of the bad things he has done, I’ve also seen the good things he’s done compared to Joe Biden,” Harmer said.

Two international students from Mexico, Soren Gomez and Micaela Cañar, expressed neutrality.

“Whatever comes out of the election, people — instead of criticizing each other’s opinions — should accept there are different opinions and not force either the left or the right to accept their opinions,” Gomez said.

Other students had strong reservations about a Trump reelection.

“He’s convicted of 36 felonies and in 48 of the 50 states,” said Jacob Poulton. “You cannot vote if you’re a felon, so he doesn’t have the power to vote, but he’s running for president, so it seems kind of ridiculous he can do that.”

