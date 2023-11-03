“It all started one night when I was grading on the couch,” said Stephen Henderson, a professor in BYU-Idaho’s Communication Department and founder of The Yarn. “And it just hit me that I was the only one who’s gonna read them and other people should hear them as well.”

Henderson created “The Yarn” to give students an opportunity to showcase their final compositions.

This year, the event will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Taylor Cultural Hall.

Students and families in Rexburg are welcome to attend the event.

“We’re trying to just keep the live audience thing going,” Henderson said. “Keep the writing going. Keep the culture of storytelling alive.”

Along with the pieces that students present, there will be live music, refreshments, ugly sweater attire and a raffle with awards.

“When you come to The Yarn, you hear stories that you didn’t expect, and you’re always entertained,” Henderson said. “Who doesn’t want to be entertained?”