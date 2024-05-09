BYU-Idaho Scroll wins 10 awards from the Idaho Press Club for work submitted in 2023.
The Idaho Press Club is a statewide association of journalists and those working in the media, including students and teachers, whose mission is “to promote excellence, freedom of expression and freedom of information.”
At the past awards ceremony, the association awarded news and media organizations for their excellent work in 2023.
Students from Scroll and student media won the following awards in student categories:
General Excellence Award
1st place – BYU-Idaho Scroll
General News Story
1st place tie: Gabriela Fletcher for Idaho and the Energy Future: MARVEL microreactor paves way for clean energy
2nd place tie: Mario Miguel for Vallow Daybell closing arguments
2nd place tie: Makayla Harris for The perfect match: Organ donors increase in Idaho
Watchdog/Investigative
1st place: Spencer Driggs for Who manages student housing in Rexburg?
Serious Feature
1st place: Liberty Gonzalez for Not our culture: Substance addiction and recovery on the Fort Hall Reservation
Light Feature
3rd place: Isabelle Justice for BYU-I alumna brings a new thrift shop to Rexburg
Photography
2nd place: Chester Chan for Hocus Pocus celebration lights up Hemming Village
3rd place: Chester Chan for Darby Wind Cave: Don’t try this at home
General News Report in TV or Audio
1st place: Emily Pettingill, Erika Cook, Bryson Bigler, Amberleigh Broker, Ainhoa Alcalde Neira for BYU-Idaho Scroll for Idaho and Energy Future documentary
In the audio category, students and faculty from BYU-Idaho Radio also won multiple awards:
General Excellence- Audio Award
2nd place: Celeste Simmons for Father’s Day
General News Report- Audio Award
3rd place: Celeste Simmons for Gem Lake Bike Social
Spot News Report- Audio Award
1st place: Isabella Salazar for Lori Vallow Daybell speaks at sentencing
Light Feature Report- Audio Award
2nd place: Candy Zillale for May the 4th Be With You
Use of Sound- Audio Award
1st place: Brandon Isle for Veterans Day Ceremony 2023
For more information on the Best of 2023 Idaho Press Club award list and the organization, visit their website here. If you are interested in joining the BYU-Idaho chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, join on I-Belong.