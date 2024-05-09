BYU-Idaho Scroll wins 10 awards from the Idaho Press Club for work submitted in 2023.

The Idaho Press Club is a statewide association of journalists and those working in the media, including students and teachers, whose mission is “to promote excellence, freedom of expression and freedom of information.”

At the past awards ceremony, the association awarded news and media organizations for their excellent work in 2023.

Students from Scroll and student media won the following awards in student categories:

General Excellence Award

1st place – BYU-Idaho Scroll

General News Story

1st place tie: Gabriela Fletcher for Idaho and the Energy Future: MARVEL microreactor paves way for clean energy

2nd place tie: Mario Miguel for Vallow Daybell closing arguments

2nd place tie: Makayla Harris for The perfect match: Organ donors increase in Idaho

Watchdog/Investigative

1st place: Spencer Driggs for Who manages student housing in Rexburg?

Serious Feature

1st place: Liberty Gonzalez for Not our culture: Substance addiction and recovery on the Fort Hall Reservation

Light Feature

3rd place: Isabelle Justice for BYU-I alumna brings a new thrift shop to Rexburg

Photography

2nd place: Chester Chan for Hocus Pocus celebration lights up Hemming Village

3rd place: Chester Chan for Darby Wind Cave: Don’t try this at home

General News Report in TV or Audio

1st place: Emily Pettingill, Erika Cook, Bryson Bigler, Amberleigh Broker, Ainhoa Alcalde Neira for BYU-Idaho Scroll for Idaho and Energy Future documentary

In the audio category, students and faculty from BYU-Idaho Radio also won multiple awards:

General Excellence- Audio Award

2nd place: Celeste Simmons for Father’s Day

General News Report- Audio Award

3rd place: Celeste Simmons for Gem Lake Bike Social

Spot News Report- Audio Award

1st place: Isabella Salazar for Lori Vallow Daybell speaks at sentencing

Light Feature Report- Audio Award

2nd place: Candy Zillale for May the 4th Be With You

Use of Sound- Audio Award

1st place: Brandon Isle for Veterans Day Ceremony 2023

For more information on the Best of 2023 Idaho Press Club award list and the organization, visit their website here. If you are interested in joining the BYU-Idaho chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, join on I-Belong.