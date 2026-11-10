BYU-I Theatre performs “Romeo and Juliet”

BYU-Idaho's Department of Theatre and Dance performed its first night of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" on Friday, Nov. 6, p.m., at BYUI's Eliza R. Snow Building.

The play, adapted and directed by BYUI Professor Justin Bates, shows Shakespeare's story of star-crossed lovers from rival families, whose relationship ends in tragedy.

The dialogue was not lost on those attending, with audience members laughing as Shakespearean insults were thrown between Mercutio and Tybalt, or holding their breath as Romeo visited the apothecary.

Emma Nichols working on final set preparations. Image Credit: Hayden Weaver

"We aren't really modernizing it, like a lot of theater companies do. We are setting it in the time that it was written, (the) Elizabethan era," said Emma Nichols, a senior studying theater and who worked as the stage manager on the production, "(The) costumes are all very Renaissance and Elizabethan. It's very historically inspired."

The play attempts to recreate an authentic Shakespearean experience, according to Nichols, with the set based on Shakespeare's Globe in London.

Louise Aguiar, a junior studying theater who portrayed Juliet Capulet, said she wanted to show audiences a different side of Juliet, a character many people are already familiar with.

"Since everybody knows the character, everybody kind of has a preconceived notion of what the character is. A lot of people's first exposure to "Romeo and Juliet" is in high school," Aguiar said, "(Juliet) is kind of impulsive and silly, and to an extent, this is true. But there's a lot more bravery and depth to her that people don't always realize."

Eliza R. Snow Drama Theatre stage prepared for "Romeo and Juliet." Image Credit: Hayden Weaver

For audience members like Grace Andrews, a freshman studying psychology, the performance offered a chance to experience Shakespeare despite its more "flowery" language, as Nichols described it.

"I think they did such a good job. I struggled with understanding Shakespeare, but they kept me captivated," said Andrews. "I think that the set was wonderful, and the costumes were so good, and I think they put on a perfect performance."

Remaining performances of the play will be held at 7:30 P.M. from Tuesday Nov.10 to Friday Nov.13, with a final performance on Saturday Nov.14 at 2 P.M. Tickets are available through BYUI's Ticket Office.



