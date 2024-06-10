BYU-Idaho’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present its rendition of “Little Women” on opening night Wednesday.

Showings are scheduled on June 12-15, 18 and 20-21 at 7:30 p.m. An additional show will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Performances will be held in the Snow Drama Theatre.

“It’s a good show,” said Josh Leukhardt, production director of “Little Women.” “It’s a show we’ve chosen as the department. The team has really tried to craft it so that it can be enjoyable for a family. It can be a date night, or you could come with your friends.”

Leukhardt emphasized that this production has stretched its limit in all aspects, including projections, sound, lighting and costumes.

“Little Women” is a novel written by Louisa May Alcott. It follows the March sisters in Concord, Massachusetts, during the Civil War. The story explores their experience from childhood to adulthood, illuminating subjects of friendship, family and love during a time of societal change.

“I’m looking forward to getting to see the students really shine and see their hard work pay off,” Leukhardt said. “They worked hard on this. This was a pretty big musical production.”

Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for the public. Tickets can be purchased here.