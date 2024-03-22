This Friday, basketball fans will be treated to a championship double-feature in the men’s and women’s BYU-Idaho Competitive Basketball finals.

Games will be held on campus in the Hart Main Gym.

Gametimes are currently set to have the Women’s Championship at 5:30 p.m. and with the Men’s Championship immediately following at 7:30 p.m.

In the first game of the night, the Women’s Championship will feature a rematch between the third-seeded Vikings and the top-seeded Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes advanced by defeating the Knights this past Saturday by a score of 80-67. The Vikings had a phenomenal game Saturday, defeating the second-seeded Bruins by a score of 63-55.

Star center Emma Anderson and guard Kenna Pitcher powered their Vikings to this stage, but they will be in tough with the Hurricanes all-star duo of Jessica Coakley and Olivia LeCheminant.

The Men’s Competitive Championship will see the surprising Wildcats, who took down the undefeated Bruins in a thriller this past Saturday, taking on the second-seeded Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes defeated the Titans in a back-and-forth affair Saturday by a final score of 91-75 while the Wildcats took down the Bruins 78-77 with a last-second bucket from Carter Kelsey.

A brotherly duo for the Wildcats of Curtis and Spencer Hathaway will hope to put a cap on their team’s magical run with a victory on Friday night, but they have a tall task in front of them in the Hurricane’s high-powered offense, led by dominant big man Carl Volmer.

Fans are encouraged to come out and support what should be two incredible games this Friday, March 22.

For more information on the championships or any other campus sports event, fans can go to the BYU-Idaho Campus Rec website or follow BYU-I sports on Instagram.