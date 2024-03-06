Students at BYU-Idaho are gearing up for the Kick Off of Elevate, an innovation and problem-solving competition run by the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies.

The Kick Off to the competition will start on Wednesday, where interested students will register with their teams and learn the guidelines for competing.

Later, on March 20, the teams will compete against each other in the John L. Clarke Building. The top five teams will be selected to compete at the Elevate Finals on March 27.

Avery Brown, one of the students involved in planning and running Elevate, encourages all students to consider competing.

“Participating in the Elevate competition is something students can put on their resumes,” Brown said. “Describing the things you’ve accomplished and practiced throughout the competition will show future employers that you are an innovative thinker and problem solver.”

Students will learn to think creatively, work together in teams and brainstorm their way through problems as they compete.

“Elevate is a competition for all BYU-Idaho students to work collaboratively with other students to present a solution to a problem,” Brown said.

Brown invites participants to brainstorm issues and challenges faced today and how they can be solved. She added that students have a lot of fun in the competition.

“We will also have pizza which is always a plus,” Brown said.

For students who are interested in competing, make sure to attend the Kick Off on Wednesday to register. It will be located at the MC Crossroads from 6:30-8 p.m.

Students who don’t want to compete but are still interested in watching are invited to attend the Finals on March 27.