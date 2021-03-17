BYU-I to maintain COVID-19 restrictions

BYU-Idaho released an official notice on March 17 announcing its decision to continue following COVID-19 restrictions.

“Though the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has started in Idaho, it will be several months before everyone wishing to receive the vaccine is able to do so,” according to the official notice. “Therefore, BYU-Idaho is continuing to follow recommended health guidelines to protect students, employees, and the community. As a result, COVID-19 protocols on campus will remain unchanged.”

This requires all students and employees to continue wearing face coverings inside campus buildings and outside when not socially distanced. BYU-I asked that students also maintain these practices in the community.

BYU-I thanked students for their cooperation and diligence in following protocols thus far.

“BYU-Idaho expresses deep appreciation for your patience, diligence, and perseverance over the last year. Your adherence to COVID-19 protocols has allowed us to remain open and to help keep our general population healthy.”

Updates on COVID-19 protocols can be found here.