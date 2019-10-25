BYU-I transferred and here’s why

“This place is just freakin’ weird and I didn’t like it at first, but then I realized how special it is and how underrated it can be,” said Sadie Hatch, a junior studying sociology.

This semester marks one year since Hatch transferred to BYU-Idaho. While attending Weber State in 2018, Hatch was struggling with depression and felt directionless and stuck. In an effort to branch out, Hatch was considering a transfer to either Southern Utah University or BYU-Idaho.

While having a conversation with a friend at Weber State, Hatch said, “I’m sorry to interrupt you, but BYU-Idaho will not leave my mind.”

Her friend responded, “Me neither.”

In that moment, and many others, Hatch saw God’s plan for her life unfold before her eyes. In the following days, she encountered what some might consider coincidences, but she saw as signs.

“I found a letter from my seminary teacher in high school telling me I should go to BYU-Idaho, and I 100% forgot about it,” Hatch said. “I saw people at the store and at work wearing BYU-Idaho sweats and I just felt really strongly that it was time.”

Hatch looked up, as if to talk to God, and said, “Okay, I get it.”

After these seemingly insignificant encounters, Hatch said there was one experience that solidified the answers to her questions about attending BYU-I:

“Absolutely no joke; the next day we got a reservation at my work for a BYU-Idaho choir group. I knew it maybe was a coincidence, but when I saw that, I felt a rush of peace, and I knew it was the Spirit. I have never received revelation that clearly before.”

Being from Utah, Hatch says that she was constantly asked why she didn’t choose BYU or any other of the 35 colleges or universities in her state.

“God told me to be here at BYU-Idaho,” Hatch said. “I know without a doubt that this is the specific place that he wants me right now. I can’t deny that.”

Hatch says that once she arrived at school she was still struggling with depression but the more shepursued her relationship with the Savior, the less terrified she felt. The Spirit felt on campus is what caused her to feel like she could bloom here.

“This place is what pulled me out of my depression,” Hatch said. “There have been times where I have a bad day, and I just felt like I wanted to leave, but I have to regroup and remember that God wants me here.”