BYU-I wants you for the Big Read

This semester, BYU-Idaho students and staff will have the opportunity to come together to experience one of William Shakespeare’s literary works in an event called The Big Read.

The Big Read is a program sponsored by the College of Language and Letters where one book is chosen to read for the semester. Everyone on campus is invited to participate.

This semester’s literature is The Winter’s Tale by William Shakespeare.

“We’re interested in getting students and staff talking about the kinds of big ideas you encounter in literature,” said Quinn Grover, a professor in the English Department and new organizer of the event. “We also hope to expose them to works that they maybe wouldn’t come to on their own.”

Grover says people are sometimes nervous to read Shakespeare. One of his hopes is that by providing a framework in which people can freely experience and share, they won’t be intimidated by similar reading materials.

“Some people are not interested in reading these texts because they think Shakespeare is like a Rubik’s Cube they can’t solve,” Grover said. “I would love to help people breakthrough that misconception about literature. I think it has something for everybody.”

However, Sheridan Sharp, a senior studying English, takes no fear in the Shakespeare reading challenge.

“I’m really excited that it’s Shakespeare,” Sheridan said. “I think Shakespeare sometimes has a bad rep for other students; he didn’t just write Romeo and Juliet.”

Sharp has previously participated in the event, and has read this play before, making it one of her favorites.

“This is one of Shakespeare’s ‘hard’ plays, not because it’s hard to read, but because it discusses more than one complex issue,” Sharp said. “There’s some love going on, some adventure, lots of exploration on family and loyalty and how you can be redeemed. It’s very rich in what it has to offer.”

For Sharp, opportunities like this are exceptionally rare.

“Outside of college, you have to hunt a lot more for opportunities to become a well-rounded person,” she said, “But here on campus they do this every semester and it’s a free resource. You get to read something, not just for class, that gives us new knowledge and questions about life.”

In addition to reading, everyone is invited to attend the Big Read “chats,” which are group discussions led by faculty members. The leader gives a talk about one or more of the book’s themes and then opens it up for questions and discussion from the audience.

According to the website for the College of Language and Letters, there will be two chats this semester. The first will be on Oct. 24, led by Amelia Bahr, and the second will be on Dec. 5 and led by Andrew Wells, a Shakespearean scholar in the English Department.

Bahr is also directing a production of The Winter’s Tale this semester, which will run from the end of October through the beginning of November in the Eliza R. Snow Center. This is the first time the Big Read has coordinated with the Theatre Department.

“We’ve been reading and talking about Shakespeare for over 400 years now,” said Grover. “That suggests there’s something going on in these plays that we shouldn’t ignore. We ignore them at our own peril.”

For more information on joining, visit the College of Language and Letters in Smith 296 or visit the college’s website.