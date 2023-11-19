Rexburg residents and students gathered in the BYU-Idaho Taylor Quad on Thursday night to witness the lighting of the campus Christmas tree.

This annual BYU-I event brings the community together to welcome the Christmas season.

The event opened with all the attendees singing, “Joy to the World.”

After, a short video was played from Light the World about their Giving Machines, and a musical number, “Come All Ye Faithful,” was sung by a BYU-I student.

Then the tree-lighting ceremony began. All the attendees were asked to count down from 10 to light the Christmas tree.

After the tree lighting, there were free donuts and hot chocolate offered. Everyone was invited to participate in a variety of activities such as cookie decorating, crafts, carriage rides, live music and pictures with Santa.

Many attendees said that Christmas is one of the best times of the year.

“(Christmas) is a time for giving,” said Maria Wright, one of the attendees. “It’s a time … to spend with your family and friends … and think about someone other than yourself.”