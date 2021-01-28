BYU-Idaho addresses system outage

BYU-Idaho released an official notice about recent issues with BYU-I’s computer systems.

“The impacted systems were immediately isolated, other systems were turned off as a precaution, and an investigation was launched,” according to the official notice.

“Since then, we have been working diligently to bring them back online. Some core systems are now coming back online, while other systems remain unavailable at this time.”

The university will be continuing the investigation. They acknowledged that this might affect student’s grades and ask for faculty member’s flexibility at this time.