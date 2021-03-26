BYU-Idaho announces a delay in fall registration

On March 26, BYU-Idaho announced the Fall 2021 semester registration is delayed until later this summer.

The notice indicates that the decision was made so the university could better assess the effects of COVID-19 on the school and its students.

The notice states, “This change allows the university to better help students by making the most effective and accurate decisions regarding fall course offerings. As always, the university’s top priority is the health and safety of students and the entire campus community.”

BYU-I announced in May 2020 a delay of Fall registration. Registration was pushed back to the first week of July, instead of occurring the first week of June like in previous semesters.

The notice also stated that the last day for students to cancel a Fall 2021 housing contract will be July 11.

According to the notice, “After July 11, students will be responsible to pay the full amount of the contract or sell the contract to another eligible student. Students who are unsure how registration will affect their decision to attend BYU-Idaho in person are advised to delay signing a housing contract until their decision to attend is final. Students who have already signed a contract are encouraged to carefully review it for deadlines or additional information.”

As BYU-I continues to assess the effects of the pandemic, further information and updates will be sent out to students via email. Updates can also be found at COVID-19 Updates and Student Records and Registration.