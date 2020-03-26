BYU-Idaho announces campus closure

Following Governor Little’s stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, BYU-Idaho sent out an email with the following announcement:

“Campus is being closed tonight, and it will not re-open tomorrow. More detailed information from the university will be available soon.

Employees’ prox cards and keys will still give them access to their offices if they need to collect personal and work related items. Students can work with the Public Safety Office to collect any personal belongings they may need (e.g. instruments, art work, etc.).”