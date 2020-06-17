BYU-Idaho announces fall semester considerations

In an email sent on June 17, BYU-Idaho announced its considerations for the upcoming fall semester.

“BYU-Idaho is carefully monitoring COVID-19 and planning to potentially open campus this fall semester. While an official decision has not been made, the university is working to make the following course-delivery options available. Each option satisfies state, federal, and Church guidelines—with emphasis on health, sanitation, and safe practices,” the email from the university stated.

Class options for fall include face-to-face classes, hybrid and HyFlex courses, as well as remote and online classes.

“In opening campus courses for fall semester, BYU-Idaho plans to adhere to recommended guidelines and sanitization needs for the campus community.”

“BYU-Idaho looks forward to welcoming back students for fall semester but remains flexible with these options, and the need to adjust them, depending on the status of COVID-19. As students plan for fall semester, they should consider their personal situations. In choosing to come to campus, the requirements of student housing contracts should also be carefully determined. Additional announcements and decisions regarding classes, registration, events, and safety regulations, etc., will be communicated as fall semester approaches.”