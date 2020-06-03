BYU-Idaho announces limited building use for Church functions

The announcement BYU-Idaho sent to students on June 1 covers the limited use of school buildings for activities related to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The notice reads:

“Beginning Tuesday, June 2, YSA wards and stakes have limited approval to resume the use of campus rooms and offices for interviews and leadership meetings. However, this approval is only for individual and small group ecclesiastical needs. Decisions about sacrament meetings and other Sunday gatherings have not been made, but planning is active and under review.

The transition back to campus will be gradual. For example, only buildings scheduled with the university will be opened for ecclesiastical use. Additionally, building use on Tuesdays and Sundays are only for limited windows of time.

Ecclesiastical leaders will be following the guidelines and protocols of the Church, government, and local leaders as they return to campus. BYU-Idaho is following strict safety and cleaning protocols while preparing the buildings for their return. As BYU-Idaho is continuing to encourage telework whenever possible, high-risk employees should not be impacted by ecclesiastical leaders’ return to campus. However, if any employees have a specific need or possible adverse impact as a result of this approval, please discuss it with your supervisor.

We appreciate your understanding and patience.”