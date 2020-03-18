BYU-Idaho answers the frequently asked questions

On March 17, BYU-Idaho sent out an email addressing the frequently asked questions about the recent incidents involving COVID-19. The following information comes from that email.

Is campus still open?

Generally, campus services are open and available to students and employees. More information about this and other questions will be provided as quickly as it becomes available.

Is the Hart Fitness Center open?

Yes. But it is limited to 10 people in the center at a time in 30-minute intervals. Reservations are required. We regret that access is also limited to students and employees at this time—dependents and community patrons cannot be accommodated at this time.

Are the I-Center and Hart recreational facilities open?

Yes, recreational facilities such as racquetball and basketball courts, and the swimming pool, are currently open in the Hart and I-Center. However, each area in the facility is limited to 10 people simultaneously. No contact sports will be allowed in any university recreational areas. Some venues will have time limits, including the Fitness Center, and will require reservations. We regret that access is limited to students and employees at this time—dependents and community patrons cannot be accommodated.

Can I still get food on campus?

Yes, the Crossroads is open during regular hours with reduced food options and limited seating capacity.

Is the Testing Center open?

Yes, however, the capacity has been reduced to allow us to operate within guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Should I stay in Rexburg?

The university recognizes individual and family circumstances may vary. You can find recommendations from the CDC here. Ultimately, students need to counsel with their families and other trusted advisors to make that decision.

What if I have a housing contract for Winter Semester 2020 and decide to leave early?

The university is not requiring students to leave. If you choose to leave, we encourage students to work directly with their housing managers on specific questions.

Can I leave Rexburg and then come back later?

President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America recommend avoiding discretionary travel. The CDC recommends eliminating all non-essential travel. If you leave, you may be required to self-isolate for two weeks depending on your travel destination(s) and routes. If you have any questions, please contact Kristie Lords, Student Well-Being Managing Director.

What should I do if I’m sick?

See yesterday’s I-Prepare post on what to do if you are sick.

What if I need food or other supplies?

We recommend that you work with family and ecclesiastical resources. The good news is that there are no reports of on-going food shortages. If you have additional concerns, please contact the Dean of Students Office.

Are parking regulations being enforced?

There is plenty of parking on campus and normal parking regulations apply.

Should I plan to attend Spring Semester?

BYU-Idaho has received many questions about the status of Spring Semester 2020. More information about this and other questions will be provided soon. Online courses will continue as scheduled.

For current and official BYU-Idaho communication regarding COVID-19, visit the I-Prepare website.