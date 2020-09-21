BYU-Idaho celebrates Constitution Day

Constitution Day is celebrated on September 17 to remember the historical U.S. document.

Every year Student Support decorates the Smith quad with American flags, posters of the Founding Fathers and the Church’s prophets as American anthems fill the air.

“It’s a celebration for (the) Constitution with quotes from the prophets. We love the Constitution and we love what has done in our life,” said Renee Christensen, Student Support Coordinator.

Student Support hopes the flags will give students a place to remember the Constitution each year, on the anniversary of its signing in 1787.

“It’s important for us to remember why and how this country was built and the divine promises that were made when this country was founded,” Christensen said.