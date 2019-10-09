BYU-Idaho creates new marketing major

BYU-Idaho has created a marketing major for students in the College of Business and Communication to help students have a more focused learning experience. This new major became available to students at the beginning of the Fall 2019 Semester.

Staff at BYU-I seek ways to better prepare students for the job market. The new business management – marketing bachelor’s degree is an example of this academic improvement.

“Studying marketing is not only about getting a good job, but having the responsibility of influencing people in a positive way,” said Mario Razcon, a freshman studying business management – marketing.

As technology rapidly advances, companies need capable people with knowledge in marketing. This has contributed success to many businesses.

BYU-I now offers this opportunity to students. The new major will prepare students to build skills they will need in the workforce.

Research has helped BYU-I determine which classes would best prepare the students for the workforce.

According to the school’s course catalog, the marketing courses are designed to “provide relevant, up-to-date content delivered in engaging, highly effective learning environments such as simulations, client-based projects, student-run businesses, and case studies.”

The course catalog adds that students in business management – marketing will be able to analyze and target their audience correctly. There are five different emphases that students studying marketing can choose from, including brand management, advertising, social media marketing, professional sales and digital marketing.

“This [new major] is going to help me get more experience in marketing, the area I want to go into, as well as graduate sooner,” said Zachary Ogden, a junior studying business management – marketing.

The new major will provide students with professional preparation as well as spiritual preparation. Having business management – marketing as a new degree will open doors for students in the labor market.