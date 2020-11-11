BYU-Idaho experiences growing enrollment numbers

BYU-Idaho recently publicized its Fall 2020 enrollment statistics. The release contains a brief demographic breakdown of its students.

The report, published Oct. 23 by Media Relations and Campus Communication Manager Brett Crandall, details “growth among our total population of students who are continuing to pursue their academic goals despite a worldwide pandemic.”

The student body grew 7.1% this past year. In Fall 2019 there were 25,176 campus students. There are now 26,963 campus students who take a variety of classes, including face-to-face, blended, flexible, remote, online and internship courses. Of these students, an estimated 18,000 currently live in Rexburg.

A subsequent gender analysis revealed 13,016 male students and 13,947 female, or 48% and 52% independently. Married students account for 22% of the campus-based student body, representing 5,991 students.

However, campus isn’t the only element of the school experiencing growth. BYU-Idaho’s online course enrollment increased to 17,523. This is a 25.4% growth since last fall, which recorded 13,974 online students.

The school credits this development to “the flexible course types available to students this semester as well as BYU-Idaho’s unique educational emphasis. BYU-Idaho is student-focused by design.”