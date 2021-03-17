BYU-Idaho holds third annual women in STEM forum

On March 18 at 11:30 a.m. the College of Physical Sciences and Engineering and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will be hosting their third annual Women in STEM Forum.

This year’s forum will take place via Zoom. Students can register for the event through their BYU-Idaho Handshake account.

According to the email invitation, “BYU-Idaho graduates, currently working in STEM fields, will share their experiences, challenges, contributions and insights to the wonderful world of STEM.”

Speakers will include Kinsey Cox, Katherine DiSano, and Cassandra Hopper. Cox is a data analyst at DNV GL, a quality assurance company. DiSano practices medicine in Cleveland, Ohio, and teaches as an assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University. Hopper works for Ford Motor Company as a technical service engineer.

“Our hope is that those who come will get informed, inspired and invited to consider STEM and to see that they have a place here,” said Bonnie Moon, a math professor and organizer of the event.

This event began three years ago when BYU-I graduate Alisha Stratton reached out to her former professors and asked if she could host an event similar to this one. Stratton hoped to share her experiences and show other female students the opportunities that are available to them in the STEM world.

“Together with the leadership of Greg Roach, Dean of the College of Physical Sciences and Engineering, a committee was created,” Moon said. “Now, we’ve just taken off with the idea.”

Since then, this has become an annual forum to show female students the influence they can have through science, technology, engineering, and math.

The forum will be split into three portions. In the first portion, the guest speakers will introduce themselves and briefly share their education and professional experience. In the second portion, the guest speakers will open for a question and answer session.

“We’ve been gathering panel questions from students so they can get answers from current professionals,” Moon said.

Following the question and answer session, students will split into breakout rooms based on their major. In each breakout room, professors will be waiting to address questions and open a discussion about possible career paths.

“We’re eager to inform students about majors and really invite them to consider STEM if they haven’t already,” Moon said. “We’re hoping we get a lot of freshmen and sophomores to come so they can start thinking about their career choices and what they want to do.”

Moon, who said she loves STEM, is excited to show women the difference they can make in their communities.

“I love collaborating, working with people, solving problems and being motivated to see the world differently,” Moon shared. “I think any major can do that, but I think in particular STEM is meant to challenge you. It can be hard, but STEM shows you what you can accomplish.”

To join Moon, Cox, DiSano and Hopper for this virtual forum, students can register online.