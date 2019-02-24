BYU-Idaho hymn festival to debut locally crafted hymns

Sharing is caring!











The lights in the concert hall cast the stage and the organ with a soft warm glow. Mostly empty, the room vibrated with the melody of Come Unto Jesus from the shimmering pipes far above the stage. Millie Lloyd, a freshman studying organ performance, had received the sheet music she would be playing at the festival only minutes ago.

“Looks like there are three of the same verses,” she said. “And we have one new verse.”

Every February for the past 14 years, the Music Department at BYU-Idaho has had hymn festivals where students, faculty and community members can submit their spiritual texts to be composed and formatted for congregations to sing. This Tuesday, people will be gathering in the Barrus Concert Hall of the Eliza R. Snow Building to sing new music accompanied by the organ.

Christian Allphin, a sophomore studying music, will be playing a song called Life’s Trials, set to the melody of Abide With Me, ‘Tis Eventide.

“We spend a lot of time not just getting the notes and rhythms of the hymn down, but we practice doing different registration settings and trying to make the hymn sound as good as possible,” he said. “(Registration settings) are the different sounds the organ makes. We like to change it on verses of the hymns so that it fits the text.”

Not all hymns are set to familiar tunes. Levi Kelley, a junior studying music, and Benjamin Tolman, a junior studying composition, are writing melodies and harmonies of original texts. Tolman explained the process to build a hymn.

“I believe anybody can submit anything that they want, but essentially it starts with a text of some kind—a poem or a sacred text of some kind based off of scripture or whatever you want—and then somebody puts it to music, whether it be you or one of the compositions staff or students,” Tolman explained.

It gets formatted and put together so people can come and sing along at the actual festival, Tolman said.

“Sometimes a text just doesn’t agree with a certain mood of music,” said Kelley. “I was working with a text called Zarahemla this year, and I wrote a few melodies, and I didn’t like it. Eventually, I just decided it needs to be in a minor key because that’s just what the feeling is.”

Tolman and Kelley both composed for last year’s hymn festival. “It’s a good way to share part of myself and then hear other people receive it. It’s a very cool way of connecting to a congregation,” said Kelley. Last year, his mission president, who works on campus, wrote a text and asked Kelley to put it to music. “It was a very cool experience just to put those two together and to see the finished product,” he said with a growing smile.

“Last year I wrote a hymn called What Greater Peace,” said Tolman. “That was a really special experience for me because, one, it was interesting to receive a text that was about the temple. If you look through the hymn book, there aren’t many of those.” He continued, “As a composer myself, I’m always thinking about melodies and things that I can incorporate into my own music. Going to the temple frequently, I’d actually frequently heard this melody that I wanted to use, and I didn’t really know how or when to do so. And this text came up, and it was the perfect opportunity to incorporate the music that had been in my head for so long into a really well-written text about the temple.”

When it comes to playing the organ for an original text, Allphin can feel the pressure.

“There’s a certain level of nervousness to it, especially if you know they’re out there listening to what they wrote being performed for the first time,” he said. “You want to make it a good experience for them. You want them to enjoy what they wrote.”

Allphin said he feels satisfied when he can bring a song to life for the audience.

“There are many different ways to look at spirituality and getting closer to God, and music is one of the best ones,” said Kelley. “For me of course. I’m not sure for everyone else, but it is for me.”