BYU-Idaho International Services Office explains international students’ options for Fall 2020

In an email sent to international students, the International Services Office explained the options and requirements for international students to maintain an active immigration status:

— If a student was not fully registered for Winter or Spring 2020, they are required to be fully enrolled for Fall 2020.

— If a student is required to be fully enrolled in Fall 2020, but is abroad and does not plan on being in the United States for Fall Semester 2020, they must be enrolled in 12 credits which may be online and or remote, without immigration status being terminated.

— If a student is required to register for Fall Semester 2020 and will be in the United States, they must register for 12 credits and be registered for on-campus courses.

The International Services Office advises students who are returning or staying in the United States to register for as many on-campus courses as their I-Plan allows. If none of the planned courses are offered on campus, then those students need to enroll in at least one elective course that is offered on campus.

If a student is required to take classes in fall and plans on being in the United States but does not enroll in at least one on-campus course, that student will be required to return home and be enrolled in 12 online and or remote credits.

The email stated, “If you do not return home, or you return home and enroll in less than 12 credits, your immigration status will be terminated.”

The email also stated if a student is not required to enroll fall semester, that student can be inside or outside the United States and enrolled in any combination of classes or no classes at all.

International Services also stated in the email that international students will receive an earlier Fall 2020 priority registration date to help students get into the classes they need. Students can check their registration dates at my.byui.edu.

The International Services Office also provides times for students to ask their questions on Zoom.

“We know that many of you will still have questions about Fall semester. Our small team is working extremely hard to respond to everyone as soon as possible, but we have been completely overwhelmed. In order to answer your questions about Fall in a timely manner, we invite you to visit with one of our DSO’s via Zoom on Friday, July 10, or Monday, July 13.

“If your last name starts with the letters A-K, please click on the Zoom link below any time between 9:00 am and 12:15 pm MDT on Friday or Monday. If your last name starts with the letters L-Z, please click on the Zoom link below any time between 12:45 pm and 4:30 pm MDT on Friday or Monday.”

