BYU-Idaho invites student participation in university-wide fast

In Tuesday’s Devotional address, President Henry J. Eyring invited BYU-Idaho students to participate in a University-wide fast on Sunday, Sept. 20 to prepare for a “metaphorical trek through this pivotal semester.”

“Each of us can choose a fast of the length that feels best,” said President Eyring in devotional.

In addition to President Eyring’s address, BYU-I sent an email to students with details about the fast.

“Dear Students:

In our devotional address on Tuesday, we discussed the unusual times we live in and how our campus experience will be affected. We also invited you to observe a special fast this upcoming Sunday. Our united purpose is a plea for the blessings of heaven that we will be able to enjoy a full and healthy semester together. Regardless of the length you choose to fast, we invite all students to end with a meal to be provided by BYU-Idaho.

To prepare for this fast, we invite you to read Isaiah 58:1–12 with your roommates or spouse and discuss the following questions:

Have you had a memorable experience with fasting during a time of trial? Given the opportunity for this special fast, what will you do to make our fast meaningful, especially in terms of this semester’s challenges and opportunities?

As we unitedly give our best efforts, our loving Heavenly Father will reward us individually and collectively with the blessings He has in store for us, whatever they may be. Thank you for joining”

Though devotional luncheons are discontinued until further notice, the University will prepare lasagna, tossed salad, rolls and cookies, providing 17,000 diners to students, according to President Eyring’s devotional address. More information on meal distribution is forthcoming.