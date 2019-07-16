OPINION: BYU-Idaho men need a fashion refresher

Alright, guys, enough is enough. I’ve been a student at BYU-Idaho for two years, and I’ve kept quiet for too long. It is time that we as men, step up our fashion game.
Walking around campus, it’s almost appalling seeing the lack of style that guys have around the school. Yes, I may be coming off as, perhaps, hostile or even rude, but trust me when I say I’m doing this out of love and charity for my fellow brethren.
We’ve entered a stage in life where we can’t show up to class in our football sweats as we did in high school. Yes, we’re entitled to lazy days where we overslept and don’t have the time to put together an outfit, but that can’t be every day.
We’re adults, and it’s time to start actually dressing like we have put effort into our style. Also, the ladies have had it when it comes to us dressing badly.
Gentlemen, here are some things you must remember when it comes to your style:
1. Please, please, please wear well-fitted jeans. I’ve seen far too many guys on campus rocking jeans that are sagging to the ground, and we can’t have that.
2. Adding to that, shirts that are either way too big on you or too tight make you look like an extra on Jersey Shore. Nothing is better in terms of fashion than something that fits well on you, and trust me, girls can tell.
3. No more graphic tees. Guys, we’re not in middle school anymore. I know it may sound cool to wear shirts with Star Wars pictures on them or showcase your love of Zelda, but please don’t.
Rachael Scott, a freshman studying special education said, “It’s mostly their (BYU-I guys) fashion faux paux are wearing the same jeans, graphic t-shirts and beat up Sketchers every day as a grown man.”
4. Shoes are important. Please for the love of everything holy: no Chacos, no beat up tennis shoes that look like they went on a trek with you and no Converse that look like they were stunt doubles from The Sandlot.
5. No cargo anything. Whether it’s pants style or you’re waltzing around Rexburg in shorts, no cargo anything.
Now, I know that this may sound mean, but remember, this is for your own good. So let’s move in a more positive direction, and let me give some examples of stores that you can shop at, that won’t make us guys look so juvenile.
To show how much I care, I’ve provided you stores that offer great clothing options for the men at BYU-I, and ones that are affordable as well.
1. Nordstrom Rack
This store is particularly great if you’re looking for shoes. Nordstrom Rack offers very affordable deals ($20-$30) on Chelsea or lace-up boots and even athletic shoes. They also have discounted deals on brands such as Nike, Adidas and Public Opinion tops that should be a staple for any guy.
2. H&M
I especially like this store because it fits my specific style. So if you’re looking for more of a low-key streetwear look, like a Scott Disick or Kanye West, H&M is the place to go. Hoodies, t-shirts and everything that I preach is sold here.
3. J. Crew Factory
J. Crew comes in handy for days when we’re feeling a little more classy. Like we’re strolling the Upper East Side dressed as Gossip Girl characters, Chuck Bass with Blair Waldorf, by our side. Dress shirts, button-downs, polos and any kind of sweater you could imagine, all at a great price.
Extra tip: Don’t be afraid to accessorize! I don’t care if it’s a nice watch, a pair of sunglasses or a necklace. Now, you don’t necessarily have to be like me, wearing gold chains like I’m from the movie Scarface, but a fashionable watch goes a long way.
Last but not least, always remember what Chuck Bass said, “Whoever said that money doesn’t buy happiness didn’t know where to shop.”
15 Comments
Yiiiikes. And I thought the article about devotional was out of touch…the author here needs a serious reality check.
I find it funny that the author talks about looking like an extra on Jersey Shore and then they use those stock photos. I wasn’t offended by this article. To be would mean that I would have to actually care what people whose daddy has payed for everything they have ever had. They have never had to actually work to afford these clothes that they think we should all be wearing. I think that you should have some respect for where you are but I’m not going to wear business or even business casual to go to my math class.
As a daily wearer of classic JNCO jeans, I feel deeply offended and horrified by this author’s hurtful, intolerant, corrosive words. He shows a serious lack of appreciation for the great depth provided by 90s fashion, along with other decades.
I bet he could benefit greatly by playing a quick round of hacky-sack, or entering the realm of Dungeons and Dragons for a few hours.
I bet he watches the Bachelor in his spare time.
I’m never one to comment on an article, but this is out of line. The editors need to be better about what they approve.
The last paragraph of the article says it all. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is what brings happiness, not where one shops. We are to become better followers of Christ here, not to be focused on worldly things like where one shops.
There’s a reason this is an opinion article. Your opinion can be anything, even if it’s stupid and pretentious. My wife fell in love with a guy who loves graphic tees and converse, so I guess this article is just moot.
What a joke. The dude who wrote this is probably one either A. Has his mom buy his clothes for him or B. Wears a white shirt and tie to class everyday. There’s nothing wrong with the way people dress (as long as it fits the “oh so holy” honor system”.
There’s a reason the author is single…
Holy Pretentious Batman!
Seriously if you’re not wearing at least 500 dollars worth of clothes, what’s the point of showing your face on campus?
Its disappointing to see this be published. Yes, look nice, but who the heck are you trying to impress? Are you trying to live a certain moral? If you are, YOU WOULDN’T BE WRITING IT LIKE THIS.
Sooooo this is a little ridiculous. It literally doesn’t matter how people dress, and standing up using this platform as a way to chastise guys for dressing however they want sounds really petty and judgemental. If a guy decides he’s having a hard time attracting attention from girls then he can adjust himself from there. Giving a guy fashion tips because he can’t get girls is Cosmopolitan material, and the last thing I’d expect from the Scroll. Let the guy ask his friends what he needs to do, not make him feel guilty because he doesn’t shop at Nordstrom Rack when he reads an article published on the school’s paper. I’ve never bought a thing from that store in my life and I’m happily married. If that was how you’re supposed to get girls I’d still be single. If there’s a guy who read this article and felt bad because he can’t afford to dress like that or doesn’t want to dress like that then don’t feel bad my friend. Be yourself.
Haha, I hope this piece is satire. It’s college, you can where whatever you’d like. Who says any of us have to follow a particular “fashion.” As a proud wearer of Chaco’s, graphic t-shirts, and beat up tennis shoes, you do you and I’ll do me.
I think this author has a point. Should we get all mushy about the gospel in the comment section of the Scroll? Probably not. Its an opinion piece saying men should dress more maturely. I don’t usually read the scroll, but this was a more bold article than what they usually run. Maybe soon we can get to more serious topics.
Also, can everyone get off their high horse about “daddy” paying for everything. Its a very martyred tone for people who go to a nice school, with peers with similar values, that is highly subsidized by the “daddy” that is our church. If you want to wear your independence on yourselves and redicule people who accept help from parents or institutions then accept the logical extreme of your position and work out your own salvation. That in the direction that egocentric reverse pride takes you.