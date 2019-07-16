OPINION: BYU-Idaho men need a fashion refresher

Alright, guys, enough is enough. I’ve been a student at BYU-Idaho for two years, and I’ve kept quiet for too long. It is time that we as men, step up our fashion game.

Walking around campus, it’s almost appalling seeing the lack of style that guys have around the school. Yes, I may be coming off as, perhaps, hostile or even rude, but trust me when I say I’m doing this out of love and charity for my fellow brethren.

We’ve entered a stage in life where we can’t show up to class in our football sweats as we did in high school. Yes, we’re entitled to lazy days where we overslept and don’t have the time to put together an outfit, but that can’t be every day.

We’re adults, and it’s time to start actually dressing like we have put effort into our style. Also, the ladies have had it when it comes to us dressing badly.

Gentlemen, here are some things you must remember when it comes to your style:

1. Please, please, please wear well-fitted jeans. I’ve seen far too many guys on campus rocking jeans that are sagging to the ground, and we can’t have that.

2. Adding to that, shirts that are either way too big on you or too tight make you look like an extra on Jersey Shore. Nothing is better in terms of fashion than something that fits well on you, and trust me, girls can tell.

3. No more graphic tees. Guys, we’re not in middle school anymore. I know it may sound cool to wear shirts with Star Wars pictures on them or showcase your love of Zelda, but please don’t.

Rachael Scott, a freshman studying special education said, “It’s mostly their (BYU-I guys) fashion faux paux are wearing the same jeans, graphic t-shirts and beat up Sketchers every day as a grown man.”

4. Shoes are important. Please for the love of everything holy: no Chacos, no beat up tennis shoes that look like they went on a trek with you and no Converse that look like they were stunt doubles from The Sandlot.

5. No cargo anything. Whether it’s pants style or you’re waltzing around Rexburg in shorts, no cargo anything.

Now, I know that this may sound mean, but remember, this is for your own good. So let’s move in a more positive direction, and let me give some examples of stores that you can shop at, that won’t make us guys look so juvenile.

To show how much I care, I’ve provided you stores that offer great clothing options for the men at BYU-I, and ones that are affordable as well.

1. Nordstrom Rack

This store is particularly great if you’re looking for shoes. Nordstrom Rack offers very affordable deals ($20-$30) on Chelsea or lace-up boots and even athletic shoes. They also have discounted deals on brands such as Nike, Adidas and Public Opinion tops that should be a staple for any guy.



2. H&M

I especially like this store because it fits my specific style. So if you’re looking for more of a low-key streetwear look, like a Scott Disick or Kanye West, H&M is the place to go. Hoodies, t-shirts and everything that I preach is sold here.



3. J. Crew Factory

J. Crew comes in handy for days when we’re feeling a little more classy. Like we’re strolling the Upper East Side dressed as Gossip Girl characters, Chuck Bass with Blair Waldorf, by our side. Dress shirts, button-downs, polos and any kind of sweater you could imagine, all at a great price.



Extra tip: Don’t be afraid to accessorize! I don’t care if it’s a nice watch, a pair of sunglasses or a necklace. Now, you don’t necessarily have to be like me, wearing gold chains like I’m from the movie Scarface, but a fashionable watch goes a long way.

Last but not least, always remember what Chuck Bass said, “Whoever said that money doesn’t buy happiness didn’t know where to shop.”