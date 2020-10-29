BYU-Idaho mourns the loss of respected employee

On Oct. 15, Wayne Clark, managing director of the University Operations Department, passed away after battling cancer for two and a half years. He held the position of managing director for 23 years and contributed much to BYU-Idaho.

On Oct. 18, a visitation was held at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby, Idaho. Later, his family held a private funeral to mourn the loss of their family member.

Clark made an impact on the many people he worked with, including Kyle Williams, Clark’s colleague of 21 years. Clark played a part in hiring Williams for two of the positions Williams has held in University Operations.

“I think his biggest strength was his leadership ability to bring people together, and at the same time to be a good friend,” said Williams. “I never considered him a boss, I always considered him a co-worker, because we worked together.”

Williams said he would always see Clark going out and visiting projects and seeing the works in progress. According to Williams, Clark would constantly be getting to know people.

Williams appreciated that even though they didn’t work on the front lines with students, he kept the mission of the university a high priority.

Clark strove to build testimonies and contribute to the spirit of Ricks. Even in his alone time, he strove to build his relationship with Jesus Christ, and that was conveyed to every member of his team.

“One thing I enjoyed about Wayne was his optimism,” Williams said. “He was always optimistic. Even in my last interview with him. He was optimistic that he was going to get over this and he was going to be back to work.”

To Williams, this set him apart from others.

Timm Lyons also worked with Clark in University Operations. He shared his gratitude for the personal relationship he developed with Clark in addition to their professional relationship.

“He was always trying to get me to take up golfing, and I finally succumbed one year and started participating in a yearly golf event for facilities,” said Lyons. “I never came to love the game like he does, but I enjoyed the time I spent with him on the course.”

Lyons said he and Clark both loved BYU sports and bonded over talking about how BYU was doing in basketball or football.

“In fact, he was very excited to show me a cornhole set he had made that had BYU logos all over it,” Lyons said. “I will definitely miss that connection.”

Lyons shared some of the memorable experiences he had with Clark while at work, including one summer night when they were contacted regarding a bat flying around in the Joseph Fielding Smith Building.

“I’m not sure what our standard procedure is, but apparently there were only student custodians in the building and they didn’t know what to do,” Lyons said. “Wayne looked around, grabbed a garbage can, and said ‘Well, you just use a garbage can and catch it. Come on, Timm, let’s go catch a bat.’”

Lyons appreciated Clark’s dedication and perseverance. It was obvious to those Clark worked with how much he cared about them. Clark showed decisiveness and was action-oriented while remaining very considerate and generous.

“He would never ask anyone to do anything that he wouldn’t do himself, and there wasn’t much Wayne wasn’t willing to do,” Lyons said. “He was a hard man to keep up with sometimes.“

Neihlee Muir worked with Clark on construction projects and through facility coordination needs. Muir agreed that Clark truly cared for his employees. He wanted to make sure each employee felt valued by him and by other co-workers.

“I remember watching him spend hours putting together a team-building exercise for all of University Operations,” said Muir. “He thoughtfully placed each of his employees into groups and then assigned each group the task of preparing or cooking a food item for a large luncheon. At the time, I wondered why Wayne put so much time into this activity. The working relationships that were established that day, have been pivotal to the function of University Operations.”

Muir admired Clark’s hard work greatly. Even through his battle with cancer, she said he never skipped a beat. Running meetings while in the hospital, even when he didn’t feel well, showed how much he loved his work.

Muir said Clark was a perfect example of a leader and let every employee understand the goal and expectations set for them.

“This understanding helped us to make better business decisions and take greater pride in our actions,” Muir said. “I know I am a better employee because of Wayne’s leadership.“

Clark’s personal relationship with each employee carried on even in his last days. Muir shared that during Clark’s last week, she received a text from him.

“He was in no condition to be thinking about all of us at work, and yet he continued to show his selfless love and concern for his employees by this kind gesture,” Muir said.

Clark’s service will be remembered by BYU-I and the individuals that had an opportunity to know and work with him.

Learn more about Clark’s life here.