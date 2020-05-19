BYU-Idaho not accepting CARES Act funding

The University will forgo support from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“At this time, the university is prepared to meet the needs of our students without accessing these federal funds,” an email to the students said. “Therefore, BYU–Idaho has decided not to accept any part of the funds allocated to the university.”

Congress voted on March 27 to create the CARES Act which provides a $2 trillion economic relief package to the country. President Trump then signed it into a law.

According to the U.S. Department of Education website, “The CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund-IHE/Student Aid provides funding to institutions to provide emergency financial aid grants to students whose lives have been disrupted, many of whom are facing financial challenges and struggling to make ends meet.”

The goal of the University is to provide need-based aid to its students. Students in need of assistance can contact the Financial Aid office.