BYU-Idaho offers dating workshop

BYU-Idaho is offering a five–week workshop held Tuesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. in the John L. Clarke building.

This workshop is based on the book, How To Avoid Falling in Love with a Jerk by Dr. John Van Epp. In it, Van Epp talks about the Relationship Attachment Model and other ways to help people develop healthy relationships.

In How to Avoid Falling in Love with a Jerk Van Epp says, “You are dumbfounded when your friend forgives her boyfriend (or his girlfriend) for that destructive and repeating pattern of behavior that everyone else can see…but then it happens to you. You become struck by love and everything blurs.”

Students in Family 490R have the opportunity to become certified to teach this class.

“The main purpose of this class is to teach about the Relationship Attachment Model, RAM,” said Mary Kelley, a teacher of the workshop and a senior majoring in marriage and family studies. “Also how to develop a healthy attachment and a healthy romantic relationship through that.”

These workshops are meant to help those seeking an eternal companion.

“I think it’s so important that we learn the most effective, safest and responsible ways to date,” said Sydi Hall, a junior studying computer information technology. “There is so much value in understanding how to have a healthy relationship.”

This workshop provides the tools and information necessary for BYU-I students to know how to have healthy relationships.

Kelley explained that the class is centered on how to use your heart and your head to make decisions in dating.

To register for the workshop, go to this website.