BYU-Idaho online student died

Hayden Turner, an online student studying business management, died in August after a battle with cancer.

Turner was from South Africa and is survived by his wife Leanne Turner and his two daughters, Shana and Rebekah Turner.

Turner managed the MTC in South Africa, and his bishop reports that he was an incredibly hard worker and a man of great integrity, according to an email from the dean of students.

Turner was 39 years old at the time of his death.

Scroll shares prayers and condolences with Turner’s family and friends in this difficult time.