On Wednesday, the BYU-Idaho orchestra performed their Fall 2023 concert titled “Daybreak, Finding Light in Dark Places.”

Held in the Barrus Concert Hall of the Eliza R. Snow building, the orchestra was conducted by Amy Villacorta. The night showcased an arrangement of five pieces: Divertimento in F Major, Sinfonia for Strings in C Major, Adagio for Strings and Organ in G Minor, Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis and The Nutcracker.

Elise Lisonbee, a sophomore studying chemistry and a cello player, decided to join the orchestra after her mission so she could feel the enjoyment of unity in music again.

Her favorite piece they played was Vaughan Williams’s Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis. Lisonbee loved the concert’s theme, saying it applies to our lives of seeking the light through Jesus Christ.

“So, we had some pretty upbeat, happy songs and that was like the light that we have,” Lisonbee said. “But we also had some deeper, more emotional ones, because sometimes you don’t feel that hope. But there is always hope. Christ is the light that gives us hope.”