BYU-Idaho outdoor activities: Where are they now?

Floating down the rapids of the Snake River with all of your best friends and mountain biking near the steep Teton slopes. These exhibit some of the activities that you may dream about while being cooped up inside due to the coronavirus outbreak. Studies have shown that many are growing increasingly restless during the pandemic and are venturing outside more than ever. Researchers call it “quarantine fatigue.”

BYU-Idaho’s Outdoor Activities Program director, Morris Christensen, has been encouraging students to go outside as much as possible to help them through the restlessness that this pandemic has created.

“I really think that by people going outside, it helps with their mental health,” Christensen said.

The Outdoor Activities Program is currently unable to do activities due to the stay-at-home orders. However, the employees are still doing their best to engage in students’ personal outdoor activities.

“On our social media pages, we are doing the ‘Get Outside Outdoor Challenge,'” Christensen said. “We ask that students get at least three hours outside a week. If they did at least three hours a week they can enter to win one prize, and if they get at least six, they can enter to win twice. It doesn’t matter what they do, it can be anything.”

They are giving out weekly and monthly prizes for those who enter their Get Outside Challenge. The prizes include water bottles, compasses and even hammocks. At the end of the semester, the grand prize will be a backpack.

“The way students can enter to win a prize is to complete the challenge of the week and then submit the amount of hours they completed on our website,” Christensen said. “Updates about the challenge are posted on our Instagram and Facebook page.”

They have about 49 people who participate each week in the challenge.

The future of Outdoor Activities is still unknown. The employees are training through Zoom and are doing their best to prepare for the future.

For now, they are just focusing on the Get Outside Challenge. They plan for the challenge to continue until the end of the summer.

“This is a crazy time, so I encourage people to get outside and remain active,” Christensen said.

It’s not too late to get outside and beat “quarantine fatigue.”