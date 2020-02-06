BYU-Idaho puts on Native Instrument Workshop for students

The BYU-Idaho Student Activities program will hold a Native Instrument Workshop for students and their spouses on Feb. 13. Participants will build their very own didgeridoos and Paiute drums.

“You will be the envy of everyone on campus with one of these musical instruments,” the school’s online calendar reads.

Students can purchase tickets for $25 each through the online ticket office or through the Manwaring Center Bookstore Ticket Office. Each ticket pays for all the needed supplies.

BYU-I Outdoor Activities — a part of the BYU-I Student Activities program — will organize this event. The Outdoor Activities committee also puts on workshops and outings such as slacklining, cross country skiing and snowshoeing.

“Outdoor Activities introduces, provides, and involves students in lifetime outdoor activities,” the group’s Facebook page reads.

Student Activities has positively influenced many students with the activities and workshops they put on.

“It’s another way outside classes that you get to meet people who are interested in the same thing,” said Jacee Lowry, a junior studying horticulture. “You meet other people who are also interested in that thing so you can become friends with more people who are also interested in that thing.”