Forty years ago, BYU-Idaho Radio hit the airwaves and shaped the radio station into what it is today.

According to U.S. Courts, several important events happened in the Gem State in 1984: Harmon Killebrew from Payette, Idaho was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the first U.S. magistrate judge was appointed and BYU-Idaho Radio, formerly known as KVIK, began broadcasting from the campus of Ricks College.

A group of students and employees began the radio “experiment” in the 1940s and ‘50s. At that point, students would produce content and travel to other stations and broadcast the material. Eventually, the school started its own station, though the signal did not reach many listeners.

“I interviewed somebody, and they said that their dad, who’s passed away, would say that the signal would just dribble out of the Spori’s windows,” said Brandon Isle, the Radio Services Supervisor at BYU-I. “It wasn’t going very far.”

BYU-Idaho Radio has come a long way since then. The one-watt fledgling station turned into a 75,000-watt official station on May 1, 1984. Since that day, the station has paved the way for aspiring broadcasters.

“When I look at the names of students who were involved in those early days, a lot of them went into broadcasting, whether TV or radio or both, and are names that I recognize today,” Isle said.

In August 2002, Elder David A. Bednar, former BYU-I president and current member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated a building solely committed to radio.

“I dare say that all of us in future years will look back on a morning such as this and say: ‘I was privileged to be there at a time when Brigham Young University-Idaho was being defined and taking shape,’” Elder Bednar said in his dedicatory remarks.

That promise has come true as the station and the university continue to shape students’ lives.

“I’m learning so much because I’m able to do stuff and figure stuff out on my own,” said Austin Pace, an employee at BYU-Idaho Radio. “Learning through the people that have worked here and learning through my peers has been awesome.”

Some say that radio is a dying industry, but Isle disagrees. Radio is not dying, it is adapting. Although radio continues to be a viable and highly consumed media, podcasting has given radio new life.

According to the Pew Research Center, as of 2022, 82% of Americans listen to traditional radio but 64% of Americans ages 12 and up have listened to podcasts. That number is constantly growing.

BYU-Idaho Radio is among those stations that have ventured into podcasting with “The Spot.”

The station has grown so much in the last 40 years. From increasing their listening area to getting their own building and diving into podcasting, BYU-Idaho Radio is looking forward to another meaningful 40 years of service to the community.

To tune in to BYU-Idaho Radio, visit them online or listen in on the radio at KBYI 94.3 FM.