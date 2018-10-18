BYU-Idaho receives award for energy efficiency

BYU-Idaho received an award on Oct. 17 for leadership in energy efficiency for the year 2018.

Idaho Governor C. L. “Butch” Otter presented the award in the morning. This is the school’s second year winning this award. The school previously earned the award in 2017.

According to Idaho’s government page, this award acknowledges Idaho companies that show leadership in implementing energy efficiency in their facilities. The awards consist of two categories: industry and buildings. BYU-I was placed under buildings.

Governor Otter announced a new award this year titled Governor’s Award in Excellence. This award was given to the Idaho Power Company located in Boise, Idaho.

The Idaho National Laboratory, located in Idaho Falls, also received an award in the buildings category.

The winners of the industry category were Agropur, Inc. in Jerome, Idaho, and J.R Simplot’s Don Plant in Pocatello.