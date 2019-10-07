BYU-Idaho releases Annual Security and Fire Report

In accordance with federal law, the BYU-Idaho Public Safety Department has released the 2019 Annual Security and Fire Report.

To produce the report, the Public Safety Department collaborates with several departments and agencies on campus such as the Dean of Students, Title IX Office, Honor Code Office, Campus Security Authorities and local police agencies.

The 2019 report gives statistics of campus crime for the years 2018, 2017 and 2016. The report is also accompanied by security policy statements.

In 2018, there were eight reported cases of rape — one more than what was reported in 2017. In 2018 there were 18 reported cases of fondling, a 157.1% increase from 2017 with 7 reported fondlings.

BYU-Idaho had three reported burglaries, one incident of stalking and four incidents of domestic violence.

Incidents of crime resulting in arrest included drug and liquor law violations. A total of 19 persons were arrested by law enforcement in 2018 for the possession or use of drugs.

There were no reports of murder, manslaughter, incest, statutory rape, aggravated assault, robbery or motor vehicle theft.

To help lower the incidents of sexual assault on campus, the Public Safety Office encourages all students and employees to view four training modules developed to address issues of sexual misconduct at BYU-I.

BYU-I also encourages students, employees and guests to report crimes and emergencies to the Public Safety Office by calling (208)-496-3000 or in-person at Kimball 150.

A paper copy of the report may be obtained in person or by mail at BYU-Idaho Public Safety, 150 Kimball, Rexburg, ID, 83460-1630. The full report is also available as a downloadable PDF on the Public Safety webpage.