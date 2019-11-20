BYU-Idaho releases new statement on Medicaid

BYU-Idaho has released another official statement on helping students find healthcare options in the midst of their decision to no longer accept Idaho Medicaid as an adequate form of insurance for the Student Health Plan Waiver.

The notice stated,

“Beginning Winter Semester of 2020, BYU-Idaho will not accept Medicaid as an insurance-waiver option. Due to the healthcare needs of the tens of thousands of students enrolled annually on the campus of BYU-Idaho, it would be impractical for the local medical community and infrastructure to support them with only Medicaid coverage.

However, many private insurance plans can cover the insurance waiver. Students are encouraged to find the insurance coverage that works best for them. The BYU-Idaho Student Health Plan will continue to be an option. Help in finding acceptable plans can be found by contacting the Student Health Center.

Students and family members who previously qualified for a Medicaid waiver will be contacted by university personnel to help them find access to healthcare coverage.

For additional questions, please make an appointment to consult with Student Health Center staff.”