BYU-Idaho relives the Regency Era at the Yule Ball

On the evening of Dec. 4, a small group of members and friends of the English Academic Society gathered in MC 201 to dance and party Jane Austen-style.

The dance studio looked like a classical ballroom, with a wide-open dance floor and several tables off to the side, with elements of Christmas added in like large wreaths and strings of lights.

Some of the students were dressed in standard formal attire, others wore jeans and t-shirts, while a select few had outfits straight out of the Regency era.

“I do a lot of live-action role-playing and historical reenactment,” said Jonathan Wach, a sophomore studying history and one of the costume contest winners for the night. “I just pulled some stuff out of my costume box for this.”

There were four large tables where attendees could sit and play card games or test their knowledge of Jane Austen with trivia pages on each table.

Classical dance music echoed from the speakers throughout the large ballroom. At first, there were only a few people in attendance, but by the time the special dance numbers began, around 30 people had shown up for the celebration.

Those in attendance participated in three rehearsed dances, all featured in Pride and Prejudice or from that time period. The dancers weren’t always perfectly coordinated, and each small mistake prompted smiles and laughter.

In the first dance, called “Mairi’s Wedding,” the dancers formed a large circle and skipped around in pairs to the upbeat tune, occasionally switching directions and partners.

For the second dance, called “Physical Snob,” they formed groups of six split into three pairs facing each other. Each side of the group took turns dancing around the other. Then they would weave around each other in pairs in what is called the snob walk.

During the last dance, “Mr. Beveridge’s Maggot,” students formed two long lines facing each other. Pairs would take turns weaving around each other and walking in circles with their open palms together, then forming lines of four walking forward and backward.

Between dances, the attendees socialized, played games and ate from the refreshments table, which included a mix of pastries, fruits and vegetables.

The English Academic Society took charge of organizing the event to continue the 10-year tradition.

“I think there’s an educational aspect to it, but it’s fun too,” said Megan Deppe, a junior studying English and secretary of the society. “Even though the era is old, people still connect with it still for whatever reason.”

The society hopes to continue the tradition in years to come. Those interested in learning about future Yule Balls can follow the group’s Facebook page.