BYU-Idaho requires all accounts to reset passwords by Feb. 23

In an official IT notification published Friday, BYU-Idaho asked that all BYU-I accounts reset their passwords before Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 5:00 p.m. MST. After that time, those who have not reset their passwords will lose access to essential online services until their passwords are changed.

Students are greeted with a banner displaying the notification on their myBYUI page. BYU-I also sent out an email with more information and a link to its password reset page.

A member of BYU-I support staff clarified that the password reset is for general security reasons and is unrelated to the service outage last month.