BYU-Idaho responds to mask mandate

On Wednesday, BYU-Idaho shared their expectations and rules, via an official notice, regarding the recent mandate regarding masks in Madison county. The email reads,
“Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has issued a mandatory mask order for Madison County, including Rexburg, for all public areas both indoor and outdoor. EIPH announced the Order of Restriction Monday, September 14, 2020. It is effective immediately and will continue until rescinded, superseded, or amended. The university requests that all students and employees comply with this order and the protocols at BYU-Idaho.
Here is what this means for BYU-Idaho students and employees:
If you develop any of the following symptoms, please call the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center or your preferred medical provider to be tested for COVID-19:
Further Information
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the virus that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is easily transmitted from person-to-person through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.
COVID-19 is easily transmitted in group settings. It is essential that the spread of the virus be slowed to protect the ability of public and private healthcare providers handling the influx of new patients and safeguard public health and safety.
The rate of COVID-19 infections reported to EIPH for Madison County, Idaho has exceed the established threshold of 10/10,000 for three consecutive days in accordance with EIPH’s COVID-19 Regional Response Plan and has moved into the Moderate Risk Level.
In addition to the order, all students and employees in Rexburg for Fall Semester 2020 are subject to local health authority requirements, and any other local, state, or federal guidance that has been or may be issued. BYU-Idaho urges compliance with all directives, and encourages the campus community to make responsible choices that will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”