BYU-Idaho shares General Conference guidelines for students

On September 30 BYU-Idaho released an official statement inviting students to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by staying in Rexburg to watch General Conference.

The university will provide the John Taylor Chapel from October 3 to 4 and The Crossroads on Saturday to watch the live-streamed sessions of conference. Masks, social distancing and other safety protocols will remain in place. The official statement is listed below:

“In anticipation of an inspiring general conference weekend, and in keeping with the Church’s decision to again not assemble at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, BYU-Idaho invites students and employees to enjoy the sessions from the safety and comfort of their apartments and homes. We recognize this may mean not traveling to be with family and friends; however, there are great benefits to staying in Rexburg.

By choosing to not travel this weekend, you can:

Reduce the risk of unknowingly spreading COVID-19 to vulnerable populations

Participate in one of the five convenient ways the Church provides to watch or listen to the live broadcasts

Take advantage of a small, safely-distanced gathering opportunity to watch all sessions at the Taylor Chapel

Enjoy the Saturday sessions on the main screen in The Crossroads dining area, where campus safety protocols will be observed

In his email to all Church members on Tuesday, President Russel M. Nelson said, “A pandemic cannot and will not stop the Lord from embracing us. His love is constant. He never stops watching over us. He has promised that He will be on our right hand and on our left, that His spirit will be in our hearts, and even His angels will surround us (see Doctrine and Covenants 84:88).”

May this weekend be a time of renewal, peace, and safety as you feel the Lord’s love and hear Him through the messages and music of this general conference.”