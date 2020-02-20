BYU-Idaho student charged with six felony counts of criminal possession

On Friday, Feb. 14, BYU-Idaho student Eilis Samantha Murphy was arrested following investigation. She was charged with six felony counts of criminal possession.

Rexburg Police Department Chief Shane Turnman, in an interview with East Idaho News said that Murphy took a roommate’s credit or debit card and was purchasing things. Her “suspicious behavior” led to investigation.

In an article by Eric Grossarth with East Idaho News, he reports that the Police said hundreds of dollars were spent by Murphy on shoes, video games, video game controllers and a video game console at Target in Idaho Falls.

East Idaho News’ article states that according to jail records, after being arrested at the Madison County Jail, she posted a $5,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is set to be held Feb. 26 at the Madison County Courthouse.

Eilis Murphy is a 22-year-old attending BYU-I. She is from Melbourne, Australia. For more information regarding this case, see East Idaho News’ article.