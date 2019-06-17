BYU-Idaho student confirmed as drowning victim

21-year-old Thomas Calvin Willie of Malad City, Idaho, and a freshman at BYU-Idaho studying agribusiness, drowned on Friday, June 14, after attempting to float on a tube down the Teton River. The group began floating at Monkey Rock.

Willie, who also went by Cal, is suspected to have been trapped at the bottom of a diversion dam in an undercurrent after fighting against water flow and debris for nearly an hour, according to Jean-Luc Lazoore, a sophomore studying international studies, who was floating with Willie.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the purpose of the diversion dam is to divert water from a river or stream to a canal to help with irrigation. Water levels increased about a foot from Friday to Saturday, making levels even higher and too dangerous for divers to search in the river.

Lazoore said the river appeared safe and calm the entire way until they saw the diversion dam. Another group member and Willie’s best friend, Robert Wray, a sophomore studying accounting, exited the water to examine the drop. Wray then warned the group they should get out of the water to avoid the dam.

“By that time, most of us were able to get out,” Lazoore said. “Some of us were really struggling to get out on time. The water was starting to pick up…but Cal was already too close.”

According to Lazoore, Willie ditched his tube in an effort to escape to the bank along with the other group members but it didn’t work.

“His last words over the falls were ‘It’ll be okay, I’ll be fine,'” Lazoore said.

The group did not immediately recognize the danger Willie was in.

Amylee Baldwin, a freshman studying communication, was also floating with Willie that day on the Teton River.

“We didn’t realize how urgent it was because we thought the waterfall would just shoot him out,” Baldwin said.

For the first 10 to 15 minutes, Willie swam against currents with no indication he was in trouble. Due to the strength of the water though, Willie was unable to exit.

Another group member called the police and explained their location once they realized the seriousness of the situation.

“We didn’t even have service but the call still went through,” Baldwin said.

By the time the police arrived, Willie was still treading water and fighting ‘huge logs’ that fell over the dam. The group tried to pull Willie out of the water using a long tree branch, their tubes, and ropes the police department brought. Other members of the group ran to the nearest home for more help.

“Cal yelled for help once and that’s when Michael and Robby really took charge,” Lazoore said. “Robby decided he was going to go in after him (Cal) with the tube tied to a rope.”

Wray entered into the water above the falls and floated towards the diversion dam. Seconds before going over the falls, Willie was pulled under the water and did not resurface.

Wray spent 10 minutes looking for Willie before Michael Fowler, a freshman studying business, began pulling him out with the rope and tube.

“He almost died trying to save Cal’s life,” Baldwin said. “They had to pull Robby out and Michael saved Robby’s life.”

During his efforts to save Willie, Wray himself was sucked under the falls and became unattached from the tube. He resurfaced near Fowler, who was then able to slide down the rope and tie it to Wray, who lost consciousness. Wray has since been released from the hospital and remains in constant contact with search and rescue teams.

Search and rescue has not been able to locate Willie yet but have kept Wray updated with their efforts. According to Lazoore, a dive team from Utah will be assisting in the search as well.

“They think he might still be caught in the current,” Baldwin said.

Lazoore and Baldwin hope that as a result of this incident, warning signs for the diversion dam will be posted for people who aren’t locals looking to float the river. They had no indication of the danger due to the water being slow-flowing and calm.

“It was all very innocent,” Baldwin said. “Nothing was wrong about floating the river and it was a really fun day. We just wish there were warnings of the diversion dam. We just want people to know it’s not safe.”

Scroll is waiting for statements from BYU-I University Relations and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.