BYU-Idaho student dies with eight other family members in plane crash

A BYU-Idaho student died alongside eight of his family members in a South Dakota plane crash on Saturday afternoon.

Stockton Hansen was in a Pilatus PC-12 that crashed in a rural South Dakota cornfield. Hansen, who died in the crash, is listed as a student under BYU-I’s directory.

The plane, carrying eleven of Hansen’s other family members, took off shortly before 12:30 p.m. CST from the Chamberlain Municipal Airport on its way to Idaho Falls. The crash occurred about a mile from the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration told NBC News in a statement.

The area was under a winter storm warning with visibility a half of a mile at the airport, according to the National Weather Service. It remains unclear what caused the crash.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were traveling to the crash Sunday morning but were unable to get there because of road closures, Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the NTSB, told EastIdahoNews.com.

They report a preliminary report on the plane crash should be released in about a week.

Among those who died are Stockton’s father Kirk Hansen, his uncle Jim Hansen Jr. and grandfather James Hansen. Kirk and Jim were executives with Conrad & Bischoff, Kyäni and KJ’s Super Stores.

In a message sent Sunday to business partners of Kyäni, all the names of those on the single-engine aircraft were named. The crash involved four generations of the Hansen family.

Additional victims of the crash include:

Logan Hansen – son of Kirk and Rebecca Hansen

Kyle Naylor – son-in-law of Kirk and Rebecca Hansen

Tyson Dennert – son-in-law of Kirk and Rebecca Hansen

Jake Hansen – son of Jim Jr. and Leann Hansen

Houston Hansen – grandson of Jim Jr. and Leann Hansen

Those injured in the crash who are recovering include:

Josh Hansen, son of Kirk and Rebecca

Matt Hansen, son of Jim Jr. and Leann

Thomas Long, son-in-law of Jim Jr. and Leann

Stockton Hansen served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Norway and returned home in June 2018. He married his wife Hannah earlier this year.

Funeral services have not been announced. In a statement from the Hansen Family given to EastIdahoNews.com, they expressed their gratitude for those who reached out, offered support and prayed during the aftermath of the tragedy.