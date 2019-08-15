BYU-Idaho student expected to be charged in starting Desert Ride fire

According to Steve Anderson of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Fagersten, a BYU-Idaho student, is expected to be charged in igniting the Desert Ride fire.

Fagersten shot a .22-caliber rifle at a firework, causing the surrounding brush to ignite. The Desert Ride fire has covered about 7,500 acres as of August 12, according to the Idaho Fire Info Facebook page.

“The Menan area experiences multiple human-caused fires every year,” said Jeremy Casterson, Upper Snake Field Manager for the Bureau of Land Management. “This fire is disappointing not only because all fireworks are prohibited on BLM lands, but because that area is highly susceptible to wildfire. Firefighters were able to suppress this quickly, but may not be so fortunate in the future. These fires affect ranchers, hunters and other public land users.”

In a 2019 Fire Prevention Order from the BLM, discharging, using or possessing fireworks is explicitly prohibited.

Fagersten will receive a summons for court after review from the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office.